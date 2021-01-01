From nearly natural
Nearly Natural Green 3 Foot Olive Artificial Tree in Terracotta Planter
Nearly Natural 3 Foot Olive Artificial Tree In Terracotta Planter. The thick trunk of this olive artificial tree by Nearly Natural appears almost lifelike as it's many branches hold small, vibrant leaves at their tips. With a terracotta planter topped with natural green moss, it's an elegant addition to your living room setup when placed on a coffee table, low shelf space, or near the entryway of your home.