Colorfast Ultra-Performance Color Specific Caulk is a hybrid adhesive and sealant that is color matched and texture matched to specific applications. It cures in 3-5 days even in wet environments such as shower and tub surrounds, sinks, backsplashes and areas of high humidity. It is excellent for use indoors or outdoors. It is stain and mildew resistant and stays highly flexible with up to 500% elongation so it is excellent for use in expansion joints. Ultra-Performance Color Specific Caulk is VOC compliant and meets Specifications TTS-0230C and ASTM C920. ColorFast 10.3-fl oz Sanded Paintable Advanced Sealant Caulk | UC-T-944-10S