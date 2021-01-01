From gaskets unlimited, llc

3 Feet DisplayPort to DVI Cable Black DP to DVI Cable to Connect DisplayPort Enabled DesktopsLaptops to DVI Displays DPDVI3F

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. HIGH PERFORMANCE ADAPTER CABLE - Connects DisplayPort enabled desktops and laptops (Lenovo, Dell, HP, ASUS and other major branded systems) to DVI displays HIGH QUALITY VIDEO - Supports HDTV resolution up to 1080p @60Hz and PC graphics resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz RELIABLE CONNECTION - Features Gold Plated connectors and a Quad-shielded cable with PVC jacket for maximum video performance & prevention of signal loss as well as HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) support PREVENT ACCIDENTAL DETACHMENT - Features latching DisplayPort connector to ensure secure connection EASY PLUG & PLAY installation - A single cable for direct connection, no additional adapters required. And no driver or software installation required! FCC, CE & RoHS compliant. We love our products and hope you will too. Our products are backed with a ONE YEAR limited warranty and experienced t

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com