3-Drawer Wood File Cabinet, Mobile Lateral Filing Cabinet, Printer Stand With Open Storage Shelves Rolling Wheel For Home Office

Feature:1. 3 open spaces and 1 one storage space with a door provide a large storage capacity for your files, document.2. With wheels, moves anywhere, and the printer stand can move and stop easily with the braked wheels.3. The shelf can be removed, then you can get three great storage spaces, or you can adjust the shelf up and down to change the space.4. The multi-purpose design allows placing a fax machine, printer, scanner, and storing paper, supplies and so on.5. Easy assemble, tools and hardware are included, you can follow the detailed steps to assemble it easily with the instruction included.Specification:Item Type: Printer CabinetMaterial: Particle BoardColor: BlackSize: Approx.60x50x67cm/23.6x19.7x26.4inWeight: Approx.21400g/754.9ozPlate Thickness: 12mm/0.47inType: 3 tier and 5 gridsWheels: 360-degree rotating wheelsApplication: The multi-purpose design allows placing a fax machine, printer, scanner, and storing paper, supplies and so on.Package List:1 x Printer Cabinet1 x Bag of Accessories4 x Wheels1 x Metal Bar1 x English Installation InstructionsNote:1. Please allow 1-2in error due to manual measurement. Thanks for your understanding.2. Monitors are not calibrated same, item color displayed in photos may be showing slightly different from the real object. Please take the real one as standard.3. Please kindly note that you will receive several of spare parts, you need to assemble by yourself.