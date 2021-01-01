3-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet

1.The information of Lateral File Cabinet(3 Drawer): Color Black Size(inch) 2 Packages Product Dimension 35.43"L x 17.72"W x 40.28"H First package size 44.1"L x 23.23"W x7.09"H Second package size 40.16"L x 23.23"W x7.48"H Weight(Lbs) Gross Weight 135 Net Weight 119 Material Type Frame Steel plate Interior Steel plate Function Lock secure The top drawer can be locked Hanging File Bars 2 Bars per Drawer File Size Accommodated Letter/Legal size/A4/F4 Baffle Grooves Yes Structure Anti-tilt / KD Using Area Home, office and any places you need Warranty 1 year 2. After Sales Service (1) Free accessories to send (2) Compensation for all losses caused by product quality problems (3) Compensation for some losses caused by customers or logistics reasons (4) Compensation for some losses of removing bad reviews caused by product problems 3. Product Quality Test The package includes 200 pounds of poly foam inner lining and carton. Our packaging has been tested and can pass 80 centimeter dropping test.Features:Product Type: Vertical filing cabinetColor: BlackPrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Drawers Included: YesNumber of File Drawers: Total Number Of Drawers: 3File Size Accommodated: Convertible Letter & LegalSoft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: NoFully Extendable Drawers: YesMaximum Weight Capacity per Drawer: Maximum File Capacity per Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Metal SlideDovetail Drawer Joints: NoMultiple Drawer Sizes?: NoSafety Stop: YesRemovable Drawers: NoDrawer Glide Material: MetalOverall Maximum Weight Capacity: 100Shelving Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Adjustable Shelves: Removable Shelves: Wheels Included: NoRemovable Wheels: Locking Wheels: Locking: YesNumber of Locking Drawers: 2Locking Mechanism: KeyFire Resistant: NoFire Resistance Duration: Fire Resistance Temperature: Cushion Top: NoHanging File Bars Included: YesHanging File Compatible: YesSuitable for Non-Hanging File Storage: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Wood Species: Spefications:CALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: ADA Compliant: UL Listed: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ISO 9001 Certified: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoBIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.9 Storage: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoBHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoOSHA Compliant: NoHFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: Lacey Act Compliant: NoLEED Project Appropriate: NoSCS Certified: NFPA Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: BIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: Fire Rated: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: