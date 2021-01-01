3 Drawer Simplify Accent Table Olive Branch - Decor Therapy

Design and functionality meet in harmony with the Simplify Three Drawer Accent Table. This accent chest can be used to as an end table next to your sofa to showcase a table lamp, or in an office to store supplies. Available in a variety of finishes, giving you ample choices for adding a pop of color to your space. Top this transitional accent table with a basket to catch keys in the entryway or use it as a side table next to your sofa with a table lamp on top. Constructed of sturdy solids and MDF. Table measures 15.75 x 11.8 x 25"