3-Drawer Mobile Lateral File Cabinet Printer Stand-Black

This mobile lateral filing cabinet is an ideal product for your family stuff storage. Firstly, it is made up of P2 MDF, which is durable, stable, environmentally friendly and waterproof, easy to clean; Secondly, it has super large capacity, which has three drawers with different heights, the larger one allowing for storage of legal/letter/A4 files. The thick table top board could also bear 130lbs weight; Thirdly, it has modern and elegant appearance, and flexible casters design, suitable for the house decoration. All in all, it fits your home with any style.