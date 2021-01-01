From gawdy dawgs
3 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet with Lock, Under Desk Metal Filing Cabinet for Legal/Letter/A4 File, Fully Assembled Except Wheels, Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. This 3 drawer locking file cabinet fits under most desks, add security to your office Two stationery drawers and one filing drawer for letter size, legal size and A4 hanging file folders Five casters: include two front lockable casters and one center caster to prevent tipping Solid steel construction for long lasting durability, load capacity up to 330 lbs Fully assembled except the casters, One Year Warranty