3 Drawer Accent Chest

Featuring an eye-catching front-facing silhouette with geometric patterning and a decorative mirror, this cabinet affords a storage space, or both, accent chests are a great addition to any home decor. The silver aluminum handy knobs, light natural wood tone and the vintage-inspired surface blends together to bring a unique charm. This cabinet works well as a console table, entrance hall table or a sofa-side table, creating your own personal style effortlessly.Designed with abundant interior storage room, the three built-in drawers offer you complete and total convenience to organize your possessions,while the spacious tabletop can be used to display ornaments, potted plants, and other items. Color: Antique White