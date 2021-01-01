From magic chef
Magic Chef 3-Cu. Ft. Compact Top-Load Washer in White
Compact 3-cu. ft. top-load washer uses a standard 120V electrical outletFront electronic controls with LED display and child lock6 wash cycles include Normal, Heavy, Delicate, Quick, Bulky, Spin OnlyDelay start and optional extra rinse cycle3 water levels and 3 water temperaturesDetergent dispenser drawerStainless steel tub with impeller and filterSoft-close lid with glass viewing windowAuto unbalance detection and auto safety shutoffOperates quietly with a noise level below 72 dBAdjustable legs + castersIncluded quick connect kit connects the washer to your faucet