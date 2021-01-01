Buy 3 Pack Lion Brand® Fishermen's Wool® Yarn at Michaels. com. This yarn is made of undyed pure virgin wool with natural lanolin oil. Soft, warm, and naturally water resistant, it's ideal for ski-wear and fisherman sweaters, hats, scarves, and more. This yarn is made of undyed pure virgin wool with natural lanolin oil. Soft, warm, and naturally water resistant, it's ideal for ski-wear and fisherman sweaters, hats, scarves, and more. It also felts beautifully for dense slippers, strong bags, and textural home décor projects. Plus its generous size and natural shades make it perfect for dyeing!3 Skein PackWeight: Medium (4)Contents: 100% woolSkein Weight: 8 oz. / 227 gYardage: 465 yd. / 425 mKnitting Gauge:16 sts - 22 rows = 4" (10 cm)Crochet Gauge:16 sc - 16 rows = 4" (10 cm)Suggested Knitting Needle:5.5 mm, US - 9Suggested Crochet Hook:5 mm, US - H/8 | 3 ct Lion Brand® Fishermen's Wool® Yarn in Natural | 8 oz | Michaels®