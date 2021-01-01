From tronwire
TRONWIRE 3 Color LED Backlit Illuminated 19 Key Wired USB Number Pad Numeric Keypad for Laptop Desktop PC Computer
PLUG AND PLAY - No drivers required - Windows & Mac Compatible 19-KEY LAYOUT - Each key is ultra responsive and accord with ergonomic design - Provides a more comfortable hand feeling and using experience Easily complete work in well-lit and low-light areas 3-COLOR CHANGEABLE LED (red, blue, purple) light settings: Press Tab+Backspace key to cycle colors and to turn off LED Tab+: Increase LED backlight brightness. Tab-: Decrease LED backlight brightness. Interface: USB (4.70-foot cable length, approximate) Material: ABS - High quality material that is stable and durable LED Color: 3-color selection changeable to red, blue or purple and a auto color changing option Base Color: Black Dimensions: 6.29 x 3.74 x 1.22-inches (Length x Width x Height, approximate)