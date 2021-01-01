JAM Paper® Bright Hue Ultra Fuchsia Pink #3 Coin Envelopes measure 2.5 x 4.25 inches in size and feature a bright, fluorescent fuchsia pink color! There is a total of 50 envelopes in this pack. Each one is made out of smooth, high quality, 24lb paper. These coin envelopes open on the shorter side and have straight flaps with reliable gum closures to keep the contents that you put inside of them secure as they are being passed around through the office or sent through the mail. These small envelopes are ideal for receipts, gift cards, memos, brief notes, and small pieces that need to be kept in one place. Use these envelopes for mailing purposes or to keep items organized and easy to find in your home or office!??Size: 2.5\"x 4.25\" Color: Bright Hue Ultra Fuchsia Pink Quantity: 50/pack JAM Paper #3 Coin Business Colored Envelopes, 2.5 x 4.25, Ultra Fuchsia Pink, 50/Pack | 356730535I