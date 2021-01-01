Infuse your space in the romantic candlelight glow that emits from this vintage decorative tapered candle holder set for home. Delight your guests and make any occasion extra special by adding a lighted or flameless candle to this candle holder centerpiece. Made with a sturdy base, it is perfect for creating an elegant atmosphere at your table top or mantel. Each tapered style candle holder can accommodate 1 candle. This item comes shipped in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. This is a three-piece candle holder set from India. Vintage inspired. Grayson Lane 3 Candle Glass Pillar Candle Holder (19.35-in H x 5.7-in W x 5.7-in L) | 82772