Nexgrill 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner
The New Nexgrill 3-Burner Gas Grill with Side Burner is constructed of porcelain coated steel. With 562 sq. in. total cooking surface our grill offers plenty space to cook for parties of up to 6. An even heat cooking system with stainless steel burners, porcelain coated angled flame tamers and cast iron cooking grates work together to distribute consistent heat across the entire grilling surface while reducing flare-ups. Make your next grill a Nexgrill. Color: Black.