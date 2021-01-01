Introduce your backyard to the Nexgrill 3-Burner Gas Grill in Black with Stainless Steel Lid, the compact grill made to last. This grill comes with 429 sq. in. of total cooking space which gives you plenty of space to load on the burgers and bratwurst for the whole family, and even a few neighbors. The 3 stainless steel burners provide 27,000 BTUs of power that ensure heat spreads evenly from corner to corner, and angled flame tamers prevent unexpected flareups that could ruin the vibe. Side shelves on both sides make for convenient spaces to keep your condiments or season your food before throwing it on the grill. A temperature gauge on top of the lid helps you get the perfect cook every time. When you’re done grilling for the night, 2 wheels at the bottom make it easy to cart away to storage. If you’re looking for a compact gas grill that’ll fit nicely in your yard, make it the Nexgrill 3-Burner Gas Grill in Black with Stainless Steel Lid.