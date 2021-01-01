Advertisement
Elegant vintage-inspired 3 bulb pink chandelier. This beautiful chandelier features a metal frame accented with faceted acrylic beads and dangles. Perfect for nursery, baby’s room, girl's room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, dining room, even a hallway or closet! Use in any room of your home to add a glamorous feminine touch of light. Uses three 25-watt candelabra bulbs (not included). Hang either with cord and plug as swag, or professionally install with included chain and ceiling cover plate. UL listed and certified. Tadpoles 3-Bulb mini-chandelier 3-Light Pink Glam Crystal Chandelier | CCHAPL004