2' x 3' Beige and Violet Floral Rectangular Area Throw Rug

From the Revival Collection, a vintage style is reborn with this beautiful rug. It displays a perfect combination of floral and tribal designs on a bold contemporary palette. Offering a comforting underfoot experience, it will be a loyal companion in your leisure time. The chenille construction makes it stain-resistant and long-lasting. It will be an ideal choice for your living room, dining room, etc.Product Features: Color(s): beige and violet. Machine made medium pile. Backing: yes. Floral pattern with mid-century modern style area throw rug. Easy to clean, stain resistant, and does not shed. Use rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Recommended for indoor use only. Made in EgyptCare instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuuming. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 2' wide x 3' long. Pile height: 0.16"Material(s): chenille. Backing: cotton