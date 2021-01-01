Newport Brass 3-994TS Single Handle Square Thermostatic Valve Trim with Metal Cross Handle from the East Linear and East Square Collections Polished

Newport Brass 3-994TS Single Handle Square Thermostatic Valve Trim with Metal Cross Handle from the East Linear and East Square Collections Single Handle Square Thermostatic Valve Trim with Metal Cross Handle from the East Linear and East Square CollectionsNewport Brass lavatory faucets are available in several different styles with 25 unique finish options. Every Newport Brass bathroom faucet is CA/VT low lead compliant and WaterSense certified. Solid brass construction and ceramic disc cartridges ensure that your Newport Brass bath faucet will last the test of time. You will see why Newport Brass boasts Flawless Beauty from Faucet to FinishFeatures:Single handle thermostatic valve trimSolid brassADA compliant cross handleIntended for use with Newport Brass rough 3/4" valve item 1-540Readyship Available Finishes - Finishes guaranteed to be in stock by Newport BrassSatin NickelPolished ChromeFinish Features:Available in 25 beautiful finishesIAPMO Certified and testedLong Life Finishes - 10 Year WarrantyDurable, color protected, scratch resistantGreen, low VOC, energy efficient finishing processSpecifications:Material : Solid BrassHandle type : Metal cross handleHandle Included : YesEscutcheon width: 6-1/2"Escutcheon length: 6-1/2"Required valve : 3/4" Thermostatic valve (1-540) Thermostatic Polished Chrome