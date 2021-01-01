Newport Brass 3-912BP Tub and Shower Trim Package with Multi-Function Shower Head from the Astor Collection Weathered Copper (Living) Showers Tub and

Newport Brass 3-912BP Tub and Shower Trim Package with Multi-Function Shower Head from the Astor Collection Product Features: Constructed of solid brass ensuring durability and dependabilityCovered under Newport Brass' 10-year limited warranty for residential installations and 1-year limited warranty for commercial installationsHigh quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useSingle function shower headSingle function cartridge - one handles controls temperaturePressure balancing valve cartridgeTub and Shower Package Includes: valve trim, shower head, shower arm, and tub spoutDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsValve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlEscutcheon (Cover Plate) Diameter: 7-3/4"Includes pre-set safety stop with override capabilityIntegrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsRough-in valve is sold separately - when adding to cart, valve will be offeredShower Head Specifications: Single function shower head with a full body spray patternShower head rotates 360° on a swivel ball assemblyFlow Rate: 2 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Shower Head Width: 2-13/16"Shower Arm Reach: 6"Tub Spout Specifications: Spout Reach: 6-13/16"Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Weathered Copper (Living)