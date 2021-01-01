From drill america

Drill America 3/8 in.-40 x 2 in. Outside Diameter High Speed Steel Round Threading Die, Adjustable

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Drill America High Speed Steel Round Adjustable Dies are perfect for use in making new threads or re-threading existing threads. These high-speed steel tools are good for most general purpose applications, offering a combination of hardness and toughness for wear resistance. Round Dies are chamfered on both faces. 1-side has a 2 to 3 thread chamfer for threading, the other side has a 1 to 1-1/2 thread chamfer for threading close to a shoulder. Adjustment is obtained by a fine pitch screw which forces the sides of the die apart, or allows them to spring together. The slot is beveled so that when the die is use in a machine holder the adjusting screw can be removed and adjustment made by the adjusting screws in the holder.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com