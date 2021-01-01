Gwen Studios 3/8" White Grosgrain Ribbon for Crafts and Sewing, 100 Yards

3/8" White Grosgrain Ribbon - Piece-Dyed with Woven Edges 100 Yard Spool of White 3/8" Grosgrain Ribbon (300 feet) Gwen Studios Ribbon is piece-dyed to ensure uniform color Versatile White Grosgrain has woven edges that resist fraying 100% Polyester Ribbon is reversible and Machine Washable Great for Sewing and other Wearable craft projects Tie Beautiful Bows with Grosgrain Ridges and Grooves interlock to make sturdy knots and bows Use thin, 3/8" Grosgrain for Hair Bows, Korker Bows, crafts and more Try forming loops with one color and adding tails of a different color Gwen Studios Grosgrain also comes in a full range of rainbow colors Bright White Ribbon Color Add beads or gems to white ribbon for hair and wedding crafts White ribbon makes pretty bridal cupcake pick bows and cake pops Trim a pillow or create a colorful mix and match ribbon wall hanging Mix with other School or Team colors for Cheer or Dance Bows Use White Grosgrain for Mini Clip or Boutique Bows or Korker Hair Bows Perfect for wrapping anniversary, wedding or bridal shower gifts Awareness and White Ribbon Meaning White Ribbons are a symbol of several different awareness groups, including Adoption, Holocaust Remembrance, and Peace. Wondering how to make an awareness ribbon? It’s simple! Cut a 3” length of ribbon, cutting the ends on an angle Lay the ribbon horizontally on a table with the shiny side down Place a finger on the center Fold the left side down toward the middle Hold the loop and end in place with one hand, then fold the right end over the center Use a safety pin, glue or a small stitch to secure the ribbon ends where they overlap Grosgrain Texture is Perfect for Bows and Crafts Grosgrain Ribbon’s ribbed texture lends itself to a wide variety of uses. It has woven edges and ridges, created purposely so the groves will interlock at the base of bow and knots, creating a sturdy hold. Grosgrain Ribbon Ideas This thin, 3/8” White Grosgrain makes a versatile add on to wedding crafts and sewing projects, the cutest baby holiday hair bows, mini clips and curly korker bows. Mix and Match with School or Team Colors for Cheer or Dance Bows and Decorations. You can also sew it to a pillow as trim, add gems and beads, make pretty Cake Pop bows, or create a Grosgrain ribbon wall hanging by mixing and matching colors. Need even more ribbon ideas? Crisscross Grosgrain over a fabric-covered memo boards or Scrapbook pages to hold keepsakes and pictures in place. Narrow Grosgrain is also the ideal width for gift wrapping presents and tying on gift tags. Beautiful Colors and Widths -- Mix and Match! Gwen Studio’s Grosgrain ribbon is available in a beautiful range of colors. All widths and colors are machine washable which makes it a perfect ribbon for wearable ad home décor crafts. The possibilities are endless!