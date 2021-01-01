From oxygen lighting
Oxygen Lighting 3-737 Elif 22" Tall 2 Light ADA Single Outdoor LED Wall Sconce with Polycarbonate Lens Oiled Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Oxygen Lighting 3-737 Elif 22" Tall 2 Light ADA Single Outdoor LED Wall Sconce with Polycarbonate Lens Features:Cast aluminum housing0-10V/Reverse phase dimmingApproved for vertical wall mount onlyMounts to 4" octagonal, 4" x 4", or 2" x 3" junction boxesDimensions:Height: 22"Width: 4.25"Extension: 2.75"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 11.9Wattage: 23.8Voltage: 120vColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 85Lumens: 2950Dimmable: YesUL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Wet LocationEnergy Star: NoCertified CAN/CSA STD C22.2 No.250Integrated LED array Outdoor Wall Sconces Oiled Bronze