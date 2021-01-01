Oxygen Lighting 3-711 Telshor 22" Tall 2 Light Outdoor LED Wall Sconce with Acrylic Shade Satin Nickel Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall

From oxygen lighting
Oxygen Lighting 3-711 Telshor 22" Tall 2 Light Outdoor LED Wall Sconce with Acrylic Shade Features:Stainless steel housingDiffuser is 1/8" thick formed white acrylicMounts to 4" octagonal junction boxApproved for vertical wall mount applications0-10V/Reverse phase dimmingDimensions:Height: 21.75"Width: 9"Extension: 5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 10.5Wattage: 21Voltage: 120vColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 85Lumens: 2436Dimmable: YesUL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Wet LocationEnergy Star: NoCertified CAN/CSA STD C22.2 No. 250Integrated LED array Outdoor Wall Sconces Satin Nickel