Oxygen Lighting 3-671 Luna Single Light 8" Wide LED Mini Pendant with Frosted Glass Shade Oiled Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Oxygen Lighting 3-671 Luna Single Light 8" Wide LED Mini Pendant with Frosted Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedUL and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered by a manufacturer 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Width: 8"Product Weight: 5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 5.1 wattsLumens: 368Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Oiled Bronze