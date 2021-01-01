From oxygen lighting
Oxygen Lighting 3-667-1 Ellipse 9" Tall LED Single Pendant with Frosted Glass Shade Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Oxygen Lighting 3-667-1 Ellipse 9" Tall LED Single Pendant with Frosted Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable cord includedRated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warranty for parts, 5 years for the LEDDimensionsFixture Height: 9-1/4"Width: 2-3/4"Depth: 2-3/4"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsShade Height: 4-1/2"Shade Width: 2-3/4"Shade Depth: 2-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 487Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 5.1 watts Black