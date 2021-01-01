Oxygen Lighting 3-544 Fuse 26" Wide ADA 2 Light Single LED Bath Bar with White Acrylic Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar

From oxygen lighting
Oxygen Lighting 3-544 Fuse 26" Wide ADA 2 Light Single LED Bath Bar with White Acrylic Shade Features:Cold rolled steel housingMachined steel end capsDiffusers are formed 1/8" thick matte white acrylic0-10V/Reverse phase dimmingMounts to 4" octagonal junction box, with additional holes provided to mount to structureADA CompliantTool-less access to lampDimensions:Height: 5"Width: 26"Extension: 4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 10.5Wattage: 21Voltage: 120vColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 85Lumens: 2436Dimmable: YesUL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Damp LocationEnergy Star: NoCertified CAN/CSA STD C22.2 No. 250Integrated LED array Bath Bar Satin Nickel