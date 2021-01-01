From oxygen lighting
Oxygen Lighting 3-525 Apollo 32" Wide ADA 2 Light Reversible Mount Single LED Bath Bar with Acrylic Diffuser Oiled Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom
Advertisement
Oxygen Lighting 3-525 Apollo 32" Wide ADA 2 Light Reversible Mount Single LED Bath Bar with Acrylic Diffuser Features:Cold rolled steel housing and trimDiffuser is 1/8" thick matte white acrylic0-10V/Reverse phase dimmingApproved for vertical or horizontal mounting - wall applications onlyADA CompliantCertified CAN/CSA STD C22.2 No. 250.0Mounts to 2" x 3" junction boxDimensions:Height: 2.75"Width: 31.75"Extension: 2.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 11.9Wattage: 23.8Voltage: 120vColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 85Lumens: 2950Dimmable: YesUL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Damp LocationEnergy Star: NoETL Approved for damp location - conforms to UL standard 1598Integrated LED array Bath Bar Oiled Bronze