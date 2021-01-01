Alexandria Moulding 3/4 in. x 1-1/8 in. x 84 in. Primed Pine Finger-Jointed Panel Cap Moulding, Primed White

The finishing touch to a job well done on a wainscoting project. It is used to cover the top edge of Wainscoting or paneling for esthetic purposes. Other monikers include the terms Dado Cap, Panel Moulding or Panel Cap. Create a tiered level of design opportunities and possibilities by installing your ply cap, parallel to baseboard, on top of paneling or wainscoting to add a decorative flair to the lower portion of your wall treatment. Tap your imagination and let your creativity flow into the room. Color: Primed White.