Bellawood 3/4 in. Natural Hickory Solid Hardwood Flooring 3 in. Wide, $6.79/sqft, LL Flooring

Hickory is distinguished by its amazing color variation, superb graining, and outstanding durability. Being the hardest of all North American woods, it's perfect for those who want beauty and durability in high-traffic areas. Its colors run the gamut, from light tans to deep browns with reddish tones interlaced. And its stunning knurled grain is just as appropriate in a modern city loft as a rustic country cabin.Highlights:- Species: Hickory- Installation Grade: Above Grade, On Grade- Texture: Smooth - Factory-finished with our most durable premium aluminum oxide fortified finish- Excellent resistance to stains, scuffs, and scratches- Thickness: 3/4 in. - Width: 3 in.- Length: 12 in. - 84 in. - Residential Warranty: 100 year transferable - Light Commercial Warranty: 5 year - GreenGuard Gold Certified- Installation Type: Nail, Glue, Nail with Glue Assist Wood products are natural with variations in color, tone, and grain patterns that are not considered flaws or defects. Characteristics may vary to include: slight imperfections in milling, color fading/ darkening when exposed to UV sunlight or heat exposure. A reasonable amount of slightly open checks, mineral streaks, knots, and splits are not considered defects. Finished flooring will have a plank face that is nearly free of most finishing defects such as: debris, low ends, missing finish, or scratches. Expect variations from samples to installed flooring. Expect variations from board to board. Pull from multiple boxes when installing. Follow installation instructions for the use of moisture protection and proper installation. Refer to product limited warranty for details.