Virginia Mill Works 3/4 in. Beartooth Mountain Oak Solid Hardwood Flooring 5 in. Wide, $6.79/sqft, LL Flooring

Beartooth Mountain Oak provides a charming backdrop that welcomes friends and family with stylish character. The ashy-brown prefinished solid hardwood planks feature natural oak graining and timeworn distressing, lending an easygoing comfort to each room.Reminiscent of the charming, handcrafted floors found in Colonial American homes, Virginia Mill Works hardwood flooring uniquely combines the look of old-world craftsmanship with modern design and finish. Each floor is a work of art, adding stylish character to any room in your home.Highlights:- Species: Red Oak - Installation Grade: Above Grade, On Grade- Texture: Distressed- Thickness: 3/4 in. - Width: 5 in. - Length: 8.25 in. - 84 in. - Residential Warranty: 50 year - Light Commercial Warranty: No Warranty - FloorScore Certified - Installation Type: Nail, Glue, Nail with Glue AssistAbout Distressed Flooring:Distressed hardwood floors have a natural worn appearance. They look like floors from the days when floors were finished by hand. Some stain color variation is normal as it was in Colonial times.Please note this product is a nominal 3/4" thick, but due to its scraping process, the thickness may be as thin as 5/8" in the scraped areas. Installation Tips:\tNail-down or Glue-down* installation. (*Professional installation highly recommended for Glue-down applications, and only with approved glue.)\tAcclimate your flooring before installing. Follow your sales associate's instructions for your flooring type.\tMust be installed over a clean, stable, flat, smooth, and dry surface.\tFor a more natural look, mix planks well when installing. Wood products are natural with variations in color, tone, and grain patterns that are not considered flaws or defects. Characteristics may vary to include: slight imperfections in milling, color fading/ darkening when exposed to UV sunlight or heat exposure. A reasonable amount of slightly open checks, mineral streaks, knots, and splits are not considered defects. Finished flooring will have a plank face that is nearly free of most finishing defects such as: debris, low ends, missing finish, or scratches. Distressed finishes have imperfections inherent to their design, and are intended. Variable edges and surfaces, wire-brushed, saw marks, holes, and hammer marks are some of the unique finishing techniques used to create a distressed floor. There is an industry standard 5% allowance established for pieces exhibiting one or more milling/ finishing defects. Expect variations from samples to installed flooring. Expect variations from board to board. Pull from multiple boxes when installing. Follow installation instructions for the use of a moisture protection and proper installation. Refer to product limited warranty for details.