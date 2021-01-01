ESCO 3/4 in. and 1 in. Drive Break-Back Style Torque Wrench Kit

This professional grade break-back style torque wrench kit offers a 200 ft. - 750 ft. lbs. range which can be used for many applications. This is universal torque wrench kit comes with both a 3/4 in. and 1 in. square drive. Easily set an infinite range of torque values with extremely high accuracy by adjusting the dial on the handle to the desired torque value. When the preset torque value is reached, a reliable control mechanism allows the wrench to physically bend in the middle, which alerts the operator that torque has been met. This tool comes pre-calibrated to an accuracy of +/- 4%, ready to use right out of the box. Includes a heavy-duty molded carrying case for easy transport and storage.