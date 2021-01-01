Richelieu Hardware 3-3/4 in. (96 mm) Brushed Nickel Contemporary Drawer Pull

Richelieu collection is an innovation in craftsmanship design and style. Our trendy collection of decorative hardware is a reflection of our continuing interest in bringing you the latest selection of high-quality and innovative products. These unique products that will bring together functionality, aesthetics, ergonomics, in all kinds of styles and finishes. Please note that the screws included with the products are a standard size of 1 in. L (25 mm), quadrex, pan head. They will fit with most of the popular melamine thicknesses, which range between 5/8 in. to ¾ in. (16 mm to 19 mm).