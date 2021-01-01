Newport Brass 3-280LC Astaire Single Handle Cold Diverter Control Trim Kit Polished Chrome Showers Diverter Trims Single Handle

Newport Brass 3-280LC Astaire Single Handle Cold Diverter Control Trim Kit Astaire Single Handle Cold Diverter Control Trim KitThe Astaire Collection from Newport Brass is traditionally styled combined with a modern touch for an elegant look. The Astaire Collection is a simple but bold style that looks great in any household. Newport Brass lavatory faucets are available in several different styles with 25 unique finish options. Every Newport Brass bathroom faucet is CA/VT low lead compliant and WaterSense certified. Solid brass construction and ceramic disc cartridges ensure that your Newport Brass bath faucet will last the test of time. You will see why Newport Brass boasts Flawless Beauty from Faucet to FinishFeatures:Solid brassFor use with 1-606 and 1-607 Stop Valves and 1-617 Diverter ValveMetal lever handleIncludes :Lever HandleEscutcheonFinish Features:Available in 25 beautiful finishesNew Industry Leading lacquer Finish ProcessIAPMO Certified and testedLong Life Finishes - 10 Year WarrantyDurable, color protected, scratch resistantGreen, low VOC, energy efficient finishing processSpecifications:Material : Solid BrassHandle type : Metal lever handle Single Handle Polished Chrome