Newport Brass 3-2554BP Ithaca Shower Trim Package with Single Function Rain Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Shower Only Pressure Balanced
Newport Brass 3-2554BP Ithaca Shower Trim Package with Single Function Rain Shower Head Product Features: Covered under Newport Brass's 10 year warranty Premier finishing process - industry leading lacquer finish process is durable, scratch resistant, and low V.O.C. Classic lines and attention to detail make the Ithaca Collection a wonderful addition to any household Single function rain shower head Single function cartridge - one handle controls both volume and temperature Pressure balancing valve cartridge Shower package includes: valve trim, shower head, and shower arm Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections ADA compliant All hardware required for installation is included Valve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pinpoint water control Escutcheon (Cover Plate) Diameter: 6-3/4" Rough-in valve is sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered) Shower Head Specifications: Single function shower head with columnar raindance spray pattern Shower head rotates on a swivel ball assembly Flow Rate: 1.8 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Shower Head Width: 6-2/10" Shower Arm Length: 8-3/8" Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome