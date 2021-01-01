Newport Brass 3-2552BP Ithaca Single Handle Tub and Shower Trim with Shower Head and Metal Lever Handle Polished Chrome Showers Tub and Shower

Newport Brass 3-2552BP Ithaca Single Handle Tub and Shower Trim with Shower Head and Metal Lever Handle Newport Brass 3-2552BP Features: Premier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Single function rain shower head Single function cartridge – one handle controls both volume and temperature Pressure balancing valve cartridge Tub and Shower Package Includes: Valve trim, shower head, shower arm and tub spout Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections ADA compliant All hardware required for installation is included Valve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water control Valve Trim Dimensions: 6-3/4" H x 6-3/4" W Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applications Rough-in valve is sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered) Shower Head Specifications: Single function shower head with rain spray pattern Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute Shower Head Width: 6-3/16" Shower Arm Length: 8-3/8" Tub Spout Specifications: Spout Reach: 6-1/16" Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome