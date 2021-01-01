From newport brass
Newport Brass 3-2403TR Jacobean Thermostatic Valve Trim with Integrated Volume Control - Less Rough In Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only
Newport Brass 3-2403TR Jacobean Thermostatic Valve Trim with Integrated Volume Control - Less Rough In Newport Brass 3-2403TR Features: Thermostatic valve trim Cross handle controls the temperature Lever handle controls volume Maximum temperature override button Built of brass ADA compliant Newport Brass 3-2403TR Specifications: Escutcheon Diameter: 7-3/32" Top Handle Height: 1-11/16" Bottom Handle Height: 2-1/2" Thermostatic Polished Chrome