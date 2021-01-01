Newport Brass 3-2047 Secant Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Tub Spout Metal Lever Handles and Hand Shower Biscuit Faucet Tub Filler Triple Handle

Newport Brass 3-2047 Secant Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Tub Spout, Metal Lever Handles, and Hand Shower Product Features: Constructed of premium solid brass for long-lasting beauty and reliability Deck mount installation - faucet mounts directly to the tub fixture Includes hand shower - handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bath Energy efficient and eco-friendly finishing process for low VOC content Includes metal lever handles Product meets or exceeds the following codes/standards: ADA compliance Low lead compliance UPA Watersense IAPMO, UPC certified Valve must be ordered separately Faucet Specifications: Overall Height: 11-1/8” (measured from mounting deck to highest part of faucet) Spout Height: 6-7/8” (measured from mounting deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 9-5/8” (measured from center of faucet base to spout outlet) Handshower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-11/16” 3 holes required for faucet installation Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 4-10” Triple Handle Biscuit