From newport brass
Newport Brass 3-2044BP Shower Trim Package with Single Function Shower Head from the Secant Collection Satin Bronze (PVD) Showers Shower Only Pressure
Advertisement
Newport Brass 3-2044BP Shower Trim Package with Single Function Shower Head from the Secant Collection Product Features:Covered under Newport Brass' 10-year limited warranty for residential installations and 1-year limited warranty for commercial installationsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSingle function shower headSingle function cartridge - one handle controls hot and cold temperaturePressure balancing valve cartridgeShower Package Includes: Valve trim, shower head, and shower armDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlEscutcheon (Cover Plate) Dimensions: 7-3/4" W x 5-1/2" HIncludes pre-set safety stop with override capabilityRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart, valve will be presentedShower Head Specifications:Single function shower head with full body spray patternShower head rotates 360-degrees on a swivel ball assemblyFlow Rate: 2 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Shower Head Diameter: 5-15/16"Shower Arm Length: 8" Pressure Balanced Satin Bronze (PVD)