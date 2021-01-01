Newport Brass 3-2041 Secant 1.2 GPM Widespread Wall Mounted Bathroom Faucet Polished Gold (PVD) Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Newport Brass 3-2041 Secant 1.2 GPM Widespread Wall Mounted Bathroom Faucet Newport Brass 3-2041 Features: Faucet body constructed of solid brass, ensuring durability and dependabilty Covered under Newport Brass' 10-year limited warranty for residential installations and 1-year limited warranty for commercial installations Double handle operation - handles rest on 1/4" turn valves Mounts in a widespread configuration - 3 holes required with handles completely separate from spout ADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucets Low lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead content WaterSense Certified product - using at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guide lines Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections Newport Brass 3-2041 Specifications: Spout Reach: 9-1/4" (faucet base to spout outlet) Height: 3-3/16" (deck to top of faucet) Number of Holes Required For Installation: 3 Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between handle installation holes) Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Connection Size: 1/2" Double Handle Polished Gold (PVD)