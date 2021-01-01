Newport Brass 3-1774BP Victoria Single Handle Pressure Balanced Shower Trim Only with Metal Lever Handle less Valve Polished Chrome Showers Shower

Newport Brass 3-1774BP Victoria Single Handle Pressure Balanced Shower Trim Only with Metal Lever Handle less Valve Victoria Single Handle Pressure Balanced Shower Trim Only with Metal Lever Handle less ValveThe Newport Brass Victoria Collection features traditional artistry which fits in to any home. This classically themed faucet collection will bring a classic beauty to any home. Newport Brass lavatory faucets are available in several different styles with 25 unique finish options. Every Newport Brass bathroom faucet is CA/VT low lead compliant and WaterSense certified. Solid brass construction and ceramic disc cartridges ensure that your Newport Brass bath faucet will last the test of time. You will see why Newport Brass boasts Flawless Beauty from Faucet to FinishFeatures:Single handle shower trimSolid brassADA compliant lever handleIntended for use with Newport Brass rough valve item 1-594Finish Features:Available in 25 beautiful finishesNew Industry Leading lacquer Finish ProcessIAPMO Certified and testedLong Life Finishes - 10 Year WarrantyDurable, color protected, scratch resistantGreen, low VOC, energy efficient finishing processSpecifications:Showerhead Projection: 12"Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome