Newport Brass 3-1667 Astaire Triple Handle Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Handshower and Metal Lever Handles Satin Nickel Faucet Roman Tub Triple

Newport Brass 3-1667 Astaire Triple Handle Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Handshower and Metal Lever Handles

The Astaire Collection from Newport Brass is traditionally styled combined with a modern touch for an elegant look. The Astaire Collection is a simple but bold style that looks great in any household. Newport Brass lavatory faucets are available in several different styles with 25 unique finish options. Every Newport Brass bathroom faucet is CA/VT low lead compliant and WaterSense certified. Solid brass construction and ceramic disc cartridges ensure that your Newport Brass bath faucet will last the test of time. You will see why Newport Brass boasts Flawless Beauty from Faucet to Finish

Features:
Deck mounted roman tub faucet
Solid brass
Metal lever handles
3/4" Valves
Includes handshower
Requires Newport Brass Valve : 1-507 (sold separately)

Finish Features:
Available in 25 beautiful finishes
New Industry Leading lacquer Finish Process
Long Life Finishes - 10 Year Warranty
Durable, color protected, scratch resistant
Green, low VOC, energy efficient finishing process

Specifications:
Spout Reach: 9-13/16"
Handle type: Metal lever
Handles Included : Yes
Material : Solid Brass