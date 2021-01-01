Newport Brass 3-1406 East Square Double Handle Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Metal Cross Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle

Newport Brass 3-1406 East Square Double Handle Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Metal Cross Handles East Square Double Handle Roman Tub Faucet with Metal Cross HandlesThe East Square Collection from Newport Brass will be a stylish and modern looking addition to any household. With its smooth, simple lines, the East Square Collection is a great way to enhance the beauty of your home. Newport Brass lavatory faucets are available in several different styles with 25 unique finish options. Every Newport Brass bathroom faucet is CA/VT low lead compliant and WaterSense certified. Solid brass construction and ceramic disc cartridges ensure that your Newport Brass bath faucet will last the test of time. You will see why Newport Brass boasts Flawless Beauty from Faucet to FinishFeatures:Deck mounted roman tub faucetSolid brassMetal cross handles3/4" ValvesRequires Newport Brass Valve : 1-502 (sold separately)Finish Features:Available in 25 beautiful finishesNew Industry Leading lacquer Finish ProcessLong Life Finishes - 10 Year WarrantyDurable, color protected, scratch resistantGreen, low VOC, energy efficient finishing processSpecifications:Spout Reach: 8-11/16"Handle type: Metal crossHandles Included : YesMaterial : Solid Brass Double Handle Polished Chrome