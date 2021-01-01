Newport Brass 3-1222BP Metropole Tub & Shower Trim Package with Multi-Function Shower Head Stainless Steel (PVD) Showers Tub and Shower Pressure

Newport Brass 3-1222BP Metropole Tub & Shower Trim Package with Multi-Function Shower Head Product Features: Constructed of brass ensuring durability and dependability Covered under Newport Brass' 10-year limited warranty for residential installations and 1-year limited warranty for commercial installations High quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Multi-function water jet shower head Single function cartridge - one handle controls water temperature Pressure balancing valve cartridge Tub and Shower Package Includes: valve trim, shower head, shower arm, and tub spout ADA compliant Valve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water control Escutcheon Diameter: 7-3/4" Includes pre-set safety stop with override capability Rough-in valve is not included with this model - when adding to cart, valve option will be presented Shower Head / Tub Spout Specifications: Multi- function shower head Shower head rotates 360-degrees on a swivel ball assembly Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower application Unrestricted flow rate on tub spout allows for rapid filling of the tub Shower Head Flow Rate: 2 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Shower Head Width: 4-5/16" Shower Arm Length: 6" Tub Spout Reach: 6-13/16" Pressure Balanced Stainless Steel (PVD)