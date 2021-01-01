Newport Brass 3-1037 Chesterfield Triple Handle Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Handshower and Metal Lever Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub

Newport Brass 3-1037 Chesterfield Triple Handle Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Handshower and Metal Lever Handles Chesterfield Triple Handle Roman Tub Faucet with Handshower and Metal Lever HandlesThe Newport Brass Chesterfield Collection features traditional styling that will bring a feel of classic decor to your home. The Chesterfield Collection from Newport Brass is a complete suite, offering sink faucets, shower faucets, roman tub Faucets and accessories. Newport Brass lavatory faucets are available in several different styles with 25 unique finish options. You will see why Newport Brass boasts Flawless Beauty from Faucet to FinishFeatures:Deck mounted roman tub faucetSolid brassMetal lever handles3/4" ValvesIncludes handshowerRequires Newport Brass Valve : 1-503 (sold separately)Ready ship Available Finishes - Finishes guaranteed to be in stock by Newport BrassOil Rubbed BronzePolished ChromeSatin NickelFinish Features:Available in 25 beautiful finishesNew Industry Leading lacquer Finish ProcessLong Life Finishes - 10 Year WarrantyDurable, color protected, scratch resistantGreen, low VOC, energy efficient finishing processSpecifications:Spout Reach: 11-15/16"Spout Height: 9-1/8"Handle type: Metal leverHandles Included : YesFlow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteMaterial : Solid Brass Triple Handle Polished Chrome