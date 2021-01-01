Newport Brass 3-1034TR Fairfield Collection Single Handle Round Thermostatic Valve Trim with Metal Lever Handle Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim

Newport Brass 3-1034TR Fairfield Collection Single Handle Round Thermostatic Valve Trim with Metal Lever Handle Fairfield Collection Single Handle Round Thermostatic Valve Trim with Metal Lever HandleThe Newport Brass Fairfield Collection features traditional graceful lines. The Fairfield Collection from Newport Brass is a complete suite, offering sink faucets, shower faucets, roman tub fillers and accessories. Newport Brass lavatory faucets are available in several different styles with 25 unique finish options. Every Newport Brass bathroom faucet is CA/VT low lead compliant and WaterSense certified. Solid brass construction and ceramic disc cartridges ensure that your Newport Brass bath faucet will last the test of time. You will see why Newport Brass boasts Flawless Beauty from Faucet to FinishFeatures:Single handle thermostatic valve trimSolid brassADA compliant lever handleIntended for use with Newport Brass rough 3/4" valve item 1-540Readyship Available Finishes - Finishes guaranteed to be in stock by Newport BrassOil Rubbed BronzePolished NickelSatin NickelPolished ChromeFinish Features:Available in 25 beautiful finishesIAPMO Certified and testedLong Life Finishes - 10 Year WarrantyDurable, color protected, scratch resistantGreen, low VOC, energy efficient finishing processSpecifications:Material : Solid BrassHandle type : Metal lever handleHandle Included : YesEscutcheon diameter : 7-1/2"Required valve : 3/4" Thermostatic valve (1-540) Thermostatic Polished Chrome