From ekena millwork

Ekena Millwork 3-1/4 in. x 9-1/2 in. x 8-3/8 in. Unfinished Wood Cherry Medium Floral Roman Corinthian Capital, Red

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Our appliques and onlays are the perfect accent pieces to cabinetry, furniture, fireplace mantels, ceilings and more. Each pattern is carefully crafted after traditional and historical designs. Each piece is carefully carved and then sanded ready for your paint or stain. They can install simply with traditional wood glues and finishing nails. Color: Cherry.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com