M-D Building Products 3-1/2 in. x 36 in. Bronze Aluminum Threshold

Custom Door Thresholds are made with durable aluminum. They provide energy efficiency and are the quickest and easiest return on investment for your home or business. Our threshold is easy to install for everyone from the DIY to the professional contractor. When this product is properly installed, the threshold will provide a seal on your door to keep the air, moisture and dust out. This Bumper Threshold is made for outswing doors, the threshold sits 1 in. tall. Color: Bronze.