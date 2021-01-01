Quiet Glide 3-1/2 in. x 13 in. Black Industrial Pipe Barn Door Pull

Now is your opportunity to make your house stand out from the crowd with Quiet Glide Rolling Door Hardware. Whether you want the barn door look for your cabin, an elegant touch for your glass insert door or the traditional look of hand forged hardware, Quiet Glide provides you with the solution. The Quiet Glide Rolling Door Hardware will work with virtually any door style and be easily mounted to the wall in new construction or remodeling projects. The heavy-duty parts are powder coated to create a durable finish and can be purchased as a kit for a single door application or components for bi-parting doors and larger openings. Our installation guide will help you choose the design and products for your application.