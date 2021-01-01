From fas-n-tite
Fas-n-Tite 3-1/2-in Galvanized Steel Box Nails | 461326
Hot-dipped galvanized smooth box nails are perfect for many exterior applications. Use these nails for carpentry, framing, box making, and general construction applications. Lighter and smaller in diameter than common nails, you'll find this nail easily installed with a smooth, thin shank that prevents wood splitting. The galvanized finish on this screw provides a lifetime guarantee against rust and corrosion for your long-term satisfaction. Recommended for exterior use with all types of treated lumber. Fas-n-Tite 3-1/2-in Galvanized Steel Box Nails | 461326